Η απόγνωση των capital controls στις φωτογραφίες της δεκαετίας του Economist

⬅️ With two days until the end of the 2010s, we've selected our photos of the decade. Swipe across to see all ten images and let us know which sticks in your mind the most.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 1. A brown pelican coated in heavy oil in the surf on East Grand Terre Island, Louisiana, in June 2010. Oil from the Deepwater Horizon incident came ashore in large volumes. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 2. Anti-government protesters celebrate inside Tahrir Square in Cairo after the announcement of that Hosni Mubarak has resigned as Egypt's president, in February 2011. Credit: Amr Abdallah/Reuters⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 3. A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo, Syria, in August 2012. Credit: Goran Tomasevic/Reuters⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 4. Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, in August 2015. Credit: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 5. A distressed pensioner sits on the ground outside a bank in Athens in July 2015, as Greece's financial fate hangs in the balance. Credit: Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP via Getty Images⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 6. ⁠Pluto's haze layer in a picture generated by software that combines information from blue, red and near-infrared images to replicate the colour a human eye would perceive as closely as possible. Credit: NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI⠀ ⁠⠀ 7. Ieshia Evans stands her ground while offering her hands for arrest as she is charged by riot police during a protest against police brutality outside the Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana, in July 2016. Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Reuters⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 8. A Rohingya Muslim woman, who fled from ongoing military operations in Myanmar's Rakhine state, after crossing into Bangladesh in September 2017. Credit: Onur Coban/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 9. US President Donald Trump waves to his supporters as he leaves a rally at Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, in May 2019. Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ 10. Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain, in August 2018. Credit: Juan Medina/Reuters

