Σκάνδαλο «Ρουμπιάλες»: Ο Βίλντα απολύθηκε από προπονητής της Εθνικής Ομάδας

FILE - Spain's head coach Jorge Vilda celebrates with the gold medal after the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. The Spanish soccer federation has fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda less than three weeks after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)