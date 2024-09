UBS: Ανάπτυξη 2,5% φέτος για την Ελλάδα

** FILE ** People walk up the stairs to the mainbuilding of the Bank UBS (United Bank of Switzerland) in Zurich, Switzerland, May 16, 2001. Swiss bank UBS soundly beat market expectations with a 71 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 2.77 billion Swiss francs (US$2.15 billion), its best quarter ever, boosted by a leap in trading income, UBS said on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2005. (AP Photo/Keystone, Martin Ruetschi)