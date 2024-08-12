Κάνε συνδρομή με 0,16€/μέρα

Η πυρκαγιά στην Αττική στους χάρτες του Copernicus
Κοινωνία

Η πυρκαγιά στην Αττική στους χάρτες του Copernicus

Διώνη, Αττικής / AP Photo/Michael Varaklas
Newsroom

To ευρωπαϊκό δίκτυο Copernicus έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα τον πιο πρόσφατο χάρτη με τις καμένες εκτάσεις στην Αττική, από το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής, που ξέσπασε η φωτιά στον Βαρνάβα.

Ο χάρτης που ακολουθεί δείχνει τα τελευταία δεδομένα και τις ενεργές εστίες της μεγάλης πυρκαγιάς.

