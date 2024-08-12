Η πυρκαγιά στην Αττική στους χάρτες του Copernicus

To ευρωπαϊκό δίκτυο Copernicus έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα τον πιο πρόσφατο χάρτη με τις καμένες εκτάσεις στην Αττική, από το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής, που ξέσπασε η φωτιά στον Βαρνάβα.

Ο χάρτης που ακολουθεί δείχνει τα τελευταία δεδομένα και τις ενεργές εστίες της μεγάλης πυρκαγιάς.

#EMSR746

Yesterday, a #wildfire broke out near #Varnavas, northeast of #Athens 🇬🇷, spreading rapidly & covering the city in thick smoke

Our #MappingTeam is working to produce detailed maps of the 🔥 extent

🔽Our latest #EFFIS data shows the burnt area & active flames pic.twitter.com/rW1Ih963QR

— Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) August 12, 2024