Η εποχή των μουσώνων

epa10707627 Farmers plant rice in a paddy field during the beginning of monsoon season in Tinpiple village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 23 June 2023. The annual monsoon season in Nepal normally begins in mid-June, lasting until the end of August or early September. The agricultural industry plays a significant role in Nepal's Gross Domestic Product, contributing a major percentage. It also provides employment to over 38 percent of the population and accounts for 80 percent of the value of the country's exports. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA