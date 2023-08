Τουρκία: Τέταρτος σεισμός σε τρεις μέρες στην επαρχία Μαλάτια

A man walks past heavily damaged and destroyed buildings caused by February's powerful quake in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Erdogan won reelection in a runoff Sunday, following a nail-biter first round two weeks earlier. Having secured another five years, Erdogan now faces a host of domestic challenges in a deeply divided country, from a battered economy to pressure for the repatriation of Syrian refugees to the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake. (AP Photo/Metin Yoksu)