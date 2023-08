Μερική αναδίπλωση και «συγγνώμη» από τον συνεργάτη του Στόλτενμπεργκ

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands after addressing a media conference during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders gathered Wednesday to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine, after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)