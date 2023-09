Οι ΗΠΑ θα στείλουν βλήματα απεμπλουτισμένου ουρανίου στην Ουκρανία

FILE - Airmen push over 8,000 pounds of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine onto a C-17 aircraft for transport, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. One year ago, President Joe Biden braced for the worst as Russia massed troops in preparation to invade Ukraine. But as Russia’s deadly invasion reaches the one year mark, Kyiv stands and Ukraine has exceeded even its own expectations. The effort was buoyed by a U.S.-led alliance that’s equipped Ukrainian forces while keeping the government in Kyiv afloat with direct assistance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)