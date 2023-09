Toυρκία: Απεγκλωβίζεται ο σπηλαιολόγος που βρέθηκε «κολλημένος» στα 1.000 μέτρα

Members of the CNSAS, Italian alpine and speleological rescuers, carry a stretcher with American researcher Mark Dickey during a rescue operation in the Morca cave, near Anamur, southern Turkey, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. A rescue operation is underway in Turkey’s Taurus Mountains to bring out an American researcher who fell seriously ill at a depth of some 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) from the entrance of one of world’s deepest caves last week and was unable to climb out himself. Mark Dickey is being assisted by international rescuers who by Monday had brought him up to 300 meters (nearly 1,000 feet). (CNSAS Via AP)