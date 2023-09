Οι ΗΠΑ ανακοίνωσαν έκτακτη βοήθεια 11,5 εκατ. δολ. για τους Αρμένιους του Καραμπάχ

An ethnic Armenian man from Nagorno-Karabakh embraces his child as he arrives to receive humanitarian aid at a temporary camp in Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Thousands of Armenians have streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region last week. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)