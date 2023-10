Ρωσία: Προετοιμασίες για δοκιμή πυρηνοκίνητου πυραύλου

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired as part of Russia's nuclear drills from a launch site in Plesetsk, northwestern Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has monitored drills of the country's strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. The Kremlin said in a statement that all the test-fired missiles reached their designated targets. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)