Ισραήλ: 1.400 κεριά στο Τείχος των Δακρύων σε μνήμη των νεκρών της επίθεσης της Χαμάς

People light candles in memory of the 1,400 victims who were killed in the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants, in front of the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. The militants also kidnapped 240 people, mostly Israeli citizens, triggering a war that has raged for the past month. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)