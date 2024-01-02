Ερυθρά Ημισέληνος: Πολλά θύματα μετά από βομβαρδισμούς στη Χαν Γιουνίς

Η Παλαιστινιακή Ερυθρά Ημισέληνος ανακοίνωσε ότι «πολλοί» άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και τραυματίστηκαν από τους νέους ισραηλινούς βομβαρδισμούς στα κεντρικά γραφεία της στο Χαν Γιουνίς της Γάζας.

🚨The occupation renews its bombardment of the PRCS headquarters in #KhanYounis for the second time, resulting in several fatalities and wounded 🚑 among the 14,000 displaced individuals housed in the PRCS’s premises and the adjacent Al-Amal Hospital.#Gaza#NotATarget ❌ pic.twitter.com/pnSc1yewxf

— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) January 2, 2024