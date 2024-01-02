Ερυθρά Ημισέληνος: Πολλά θύματα μετά από βομβαρδισμούς στη Χαν Γιουνίς
Κόσμος

Ερυθρά Ημισέληνος: Πολλά θύματα μετά από βομβαρδισμούς στη Χαν Γιουνίς

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Newsroom

Η Παλαιστινιακή Ερυθρά Ημισέληνος ανακοίνωσε ότι «πολλοί» άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και τραυματίστηκαν από τους νέους ισραηλινούς βομβαρδισμούς στα κεντρικά γραφεία της στο Χαν Γιουνίς της Γάζας.

