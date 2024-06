Λίβανος: Ηγετικό στέλεχος ισλαμιστικής οργάνωσης σκοτώθηκε σε ισραηλινό πλήγμα

Fires and black smoke rise from between the houses of the northern Israeli border town of Metula which hit by Hezbollah shelling, is seen from the Lebanese side of the Lebanese town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Saturday, June 22, 2024. The level of threats between Israel and Hezbollah intensified following last week's killing by Israel of Hezbollah's most senior commander since the fighting began. Hezbollah retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets into northern Israel in retaliation. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)