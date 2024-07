Ιράν: Νέος πρόεδρος ο μεταρρυθμιστής Μασούντ Πεζεσκιάν

A cleric works on his cell phone next to a banner of the reformist candidate for the Iran's presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian during his campaign rally in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Pezeshkian is in the race against his hard-line competitor Saeed Jalili, a former top nuclear negotiator, for the runoff election on July 5. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)