Ιταλία: Γερουσιαστής της Λέγκα ζητά να μετατραπεί σε «σύσταση» η υποχρέωση εμβολιασμού ανηλίκων κατά δέκα ασθενειών

In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, Luana Monoclesi, holds her 8-month old baby in a vaccine center in Rome. The nation is battling one of its worst epidemics of measles in recent years, reporting a six-fold increase in cases last year that accounted for a quarter of all the cases in Europe. And yet the Italian government's response, a new law requiring parents to vaccinate their kids against measles and nine other childhood diseases, has become one of the most divisive issues going into the nation’s March 4 general election. Public health authorities are incredulous that the small but loud anti-vax movement has gained traction during an entirely preventable measles outbreak, thanks to an election campaign where prominent politicians have questioned the safety of shots and denounced obligatory inoculations. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)