WSJ: Ρήγματα στον ιρανικό «άξονα της αντίστασης»

Members of an Iraqi Shiite militant group attend a funeral for the group members who were killed by a U.S. air strike, in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Friday that the U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and affiliated militia groups. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)