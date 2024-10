Εξαντλήθηκαν τα αποθέματα εμβολίων κατά της χολέρας που λαμβάνονται από το στόμα

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2010 file photo, a woman crosses a street covered with dirty water in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In January 2012, health workers will fan out in the Central Plateau and the capital, urging people to seek vaccinations and then documenting those who do. The program will inoculate only 1 percent of the population and deplete the world's stock of available cholera vaccine. Cholera, spread by water and contact with other people who have the disease, has sickened nearly 500,000 and killed more than 6,500, according Haiti's Health Ministry. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)