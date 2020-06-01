Campion commemorates its 50th anniversary

Campion School is celebrating its 50th anniversary this academic year. Established in Kolonaki with a handful of children in September 1970 by American philhellenes Thomas and Betsy Shortell, Campion has metamorphosed into a school of 600 plus pupils from all over the world and is now housed in its own purpose-built premises in Pallini, eastern Attica.

Our Aims

Founded in 1970, the school was established with the following three Founding Aims:

•To achieve academic excellence for the English speaking community of Athens.

•To create a wholesome environment based on moral values to enable students to develop their characters and become responsible citizens in their respective communities.

•To engender and develop an understanding and love for Greece and for Greek ideals.

Our Mission

Although the world has changed radically since then, we believe that these three aims still hold good today and form the basis of our Mission:

Campion's purpose is to provide a first-class education for boys and girls aged between three and eighteen, fostering abilities both in the field of academic and general education, and in sporting activities and the performing arts. It is the school's intention to educate the whole person in the hope of developing responsible world citizens of good character. The school ultimately aims to prepare students for university education in Britain, North America and worldwide.

Our Philosophy

How we wish to achieve our aims and mission is contained in our Philosophy Statement:

To achieve its purpose, Campion possesses a challenging academic curriculum through which children are inspired to develop open and enquiring minds, and a rich extra-curricular programme in which every child is encouraged to participate. In the final years of school, hard work towards success in public examinations is considered important, as evidence of the performance of our students and as their passport for the future. The school believes, however, that there is more to education than this. Each pupil is treated as an individual and cared for within a supportive environment where both teachers and fellow pupils feel the responsibility for each other's general welfare, and where service to the community at large is considered essential.

Fifty years on from our founding, Campion’s atmosphere and the ethos remain the same. Campion prides itself on its warm, welcoming atmosphere, its academic and moral values and the commitment of its staff.

For more information on the school and its academic programmes please visit our site at www.campion.edu.gr