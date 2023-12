Bundesliga: Αντιδράσεις με μπαλάκια και σοκολατένια νομίσματα για τις ιδιωτικές επενδύσεις

FILE - Fans hold up banners protesting against investors in German soccer during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, April 8, 2023. German soccer clubs voted Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, to approve a plan to sell a share of its broadcast revenues to an outside investor, a plan which is bitterly opposed by many fans. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)