Οι πόλεμοι των Πικάσο

epa04613304 Pablo Picasso's son, Claude Ruiz Picasso (L) speaks to media at the court of Grasse, southern France, 10 February 2015. A judge is considering whether 271 works of art by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso stored for 37 years in the garage of Pierre Le Guennec, a former electrician who worked for the artist, were stolen or legally acquired as a three-day trial got under way on 10 February 2015. Pierre Le Guennec, who worked at Picasso's villa near Cannes, has said the works - including a few small oil paintings, drawings and lithographs - were given to him one evening around 1970. EPA/PATRICE LAPOIRIE FRANCE OUT; BELGIUM OUT; NO MAGS; NO SALES