Oscars 2023: Οι βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες – Εκτός τα «Μαγνητικά Πεδία» του Γ. Γούση

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες σε δέκα κατηγορίες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ και πλέον γνωρίζουμε ποιες ταινίες προχωρούν στον επόμενο γύρω διεκδικώντας μια θέση στις τελικές υποψηφιότητες και στη συνέχεια το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο.

Τα «Μαγνητικά Πεδία» του Γιώργου Γούση, που αποτελούσαν την επίσημη πρόταση της Ελλάδας στην κατηγορία Διεθνούς Ταινίας, δεν πέρασαν στο πρότελευταίο στάδιο της λίστας των επικρατέστερων ταινιών για τα βραβεία.

Ανάμεσα στα φιλμ που προκρίθηκαν είναι τα «Everything Everywhere All At Once» και «RRR», ενώ οι Ριάνα και Τέιλορ Σουίφτ είναι μεταξύ των ερμηνευτών που διαγωνίζονται για βραβείο.

Από τις βραχείες λίστες, θα προκύψουν οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ σε εννέα κατηγορίες: Mεγάλου μήκους ντοκιμαντέρ (15), Nτοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους (10), Διεθνής ταινία (15), Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις (10), Ήχος (10), Πρωτότυπη μουσική (15), Πρωτότυπο τραγούδι (15), Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους (10), Ταινία ζωντανής δράσης μικρού μήκους (10) και Οπτικά εφέ (10).

Η γερμανική ταινία του Netflix «All Quiet on the Western Front» επιλέχθηκε σε πέντε κατηγορίες (διεθνής ταινία, μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις, ήχος, οπτικά εφέ και πρωτότυπη μουσική) και ισοβαθμεί το φιλμ «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».

Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες θα πραγματοποιηθεί μεταξύ 12 Ιανουαρίου και 17 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Οι υποψηφιότητες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023, με την τελική ψηφοφορία μεταξύ 2 Μαρτίου και 7 Μαρτίου 2023.

Η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 12 Μαρτίου του 2022 και θα μεταδοθεί από το ABC.

Αναλυτικά οι βραχείς λίστες σε δέκα κατηγορίες

Blonde. Φωτ. Netflix

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Amsterdam» (20th Century Studios)

«Babylon» (Paramount Pictures)

«The Batman» (Warner Bros.)

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)

«Blonde» (Netflix)

«Crimes of the Future» (Neon)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros.)

«Emancipation» (Apple Original Films)

«The Whale» (A24)

Moonage Daydream. Φωτ. Tulip Entertainment

Ήχος

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)

«Babylon» (Paramount Pictures)

«The Batman» (Warner Bros.)

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)

«Elvis» (Warner Bros.)

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)

«Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio» (Netflix)

«Moonage Daydream» (Neon)

«Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)

Οπτικά Εφέ

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix)

«Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)

«The Batman» (Warner Bros.)

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)

«Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness» (Marvel Studios)

«Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore» (Warner Bros.)

«Jurassic World: Dominion» (Universal Pictures)

«Nope» (Universal Pictures)

«Thirteen Lives» (Amazon Studios/MGM)

«Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)

Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Netflix) – Φόλκερ Μπέλτερμαν

«Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios) – Σάιμον Φρανγκλεν

«Babylon» (Paramount Pictures) – Τζάστιν Χούρβιτς

«The Banshees of Inisherin» (Searchlight Pictures) – Κάρτερ Μπέργουελ

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios) – Λούντβιχ Γκόρανσον

«Devotion» (Sony Pictures) – Τσάντα Ντάνσι

«Don’t Worry Darling» (Warner Bros.) – Τζον Πάουελ

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24) – Σον Λουξ

«The Fabelmans» (Universal Pictures) – Τζον Ουίλιαμς

«Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» (Netflix) – Νέιθαν Τζόνσον

«Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio» (Netflix) – Αλεξάντρ Ντεσπλά

«Nope» (Universal Pictures) – Μάικλ Άμπελς

«She Said» (Universal Pictures) – Νίκολας Μπρίτελ

«The Woman King» (Sony Pictures) – Τέρενς Μπλαντσάρντ

«Women Talking» (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Χίλντουρ Γκουντναντότιρ

Top Gun Maverick. Φωτ. Paramount Pictures vía AP

Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

«Time» από το «Amsterdam»

«Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)» από το «Avatar: The Way of Water»

«Lift Me Up» από το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»

«This is a Life» από το «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

«Ciao Papa» από το «Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio»

«Til You’re Home» από το «A Man Called Otto»

«Naatu Naatu» από το «RRR»

«My Mind & Me» από το «Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me»

«Good Afternoon» από το «Spirited»

«Applause» από το «Tell It Like a Woman»

«Stand Up» από το «Till»

«Hold My Hand» από το «Top Gun: Maverick»

«Dust & Ash» από το «The Voice of Dust and Ash»

«Carolina» από το «Where the Crawdads Sing»

«New Body Rhumba» από το «White Noise»

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

«All That Breathes»

«All the Beauty and the Bloodshed»

«Bad Axe»

«Children of the Mist»

«Descendant»

«Fire of Love»

«Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song»

«Hidden Letters»

«A House Made of Splinters»

«The Janes»

«Last Flight Home»

«Moonage Daydream»

«Navalny»

«Retrograde»

«The Territory»

The Janes. Φωτ. HBO

Διεθνής Ταινία

«All Quiet on the Western Front» (Γερμανία)

«Argentina, 1985» (Αργεντινή)

«Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths» (Μεξικό)

«Cairo Conspiracy» (Σουηδία)

«The Blue Caftan» (Μορόκο)

«Close» (Βέλγιο)

«Corsage» (Αυστρία)

«Decision to Leave» (Νότια Κορέα)

«EO» (Πολωνία)

«Holy Spider» (Δανία)

«Joyland» (Πακιστάν)

«Last Film Show» (Ινδία)

«The Quiet Girl» (Ιρλανδία)

«Return to Seoul» (Καμπότζη)

«Saint Omer» (Γαλλία)

Ταινία animation μικρού μήκους

«Black Slide»

«The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse»

«The Debutante»

«The Flying Sailor»

«The Garbage Man»

«Ice Merchants»

«It’s Nice in Here»

«More than I Want to Remember»

«My Year of Dicks»

«New Moon»

«An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It»

«Passenger»

«Save Ralph»

«Sierra»

«Steakhouse»

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

«American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton»

«Anastasia»

«Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison»

«As Far as They Can Run»

«The Elephant Whisperers»

«The Flagmakers»

«Happiness Is £4 Million»

«Haulout»

«Holding Moses»

«How Do You Measure a Year?»

«The Martha Mitchell Effect»

«Nuisance Bear»

«Shut Up and Paint»

«Stranger at the Gate»

«38 at the Garden»

Ταινία Ζωντανής Δράσης Μικρού Μήκους

«All in Favor»

«Almost Home»

«An Irish Goodbye»

«Ivalu»

«Le Pupille»

«The Lone Wolf»

«Nakam»

«Night Ride»

«Plastic Killer»

«The Red Suitcase»

«The Right Words»

«Sideral»

«The Treatment»

«Tula»

«Warsha»

Με πληροφορίες από το ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, το A. Frame