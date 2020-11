Τα μοντέλα της Δημοκρατίας

Sen. Joseph McCarthy, right, talk to newsmen after a “peace” conference April 13, 1953 on an issue revolving around the Wisconsin senator’s efforts to restrict or stop Greek shipping to communist areas. Stassen once accused McCarthy of undermining state department foreign policy objectives but later softened his remarks. After the conference, Stassen said he “would be pleased to receive any inform from McCarthy and added he would “check it, evaluate it and report to his committee on the results.” McCarthy said the meting was "harmonious and friendly." (AP Photo)