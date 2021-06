Κονσέρτο με μουσική Γκουρτζίεφ από τον Τάκη Πατερέλη

1. Hymn from a Great Temple, No 9

2. Reading from a Sacred Book

13. First Obligatory

14. Hymn for Easter Thursday

4. Hymn for Christmas Day, No 1

5. Sayyid Chant and Dance, No 34

16. Hymn from a Great Temple, No 2

6. The Circles

8. Easter Hymn and Procession in the Holy Night