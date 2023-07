DW: Χιλιάδες Ρώσοι «λιποτάκτες» σε φυγή

FILE - Russian soldiers walk to clean the area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. The armed rebellion by a powerful mercenary group against the Russian military was over in less than 24 hours, but the disarray within the enemy’s ranks was an unexpected morale-boosting gift for Ukraine – at a time when its armed forces needed it the most. (AP Photo, File)