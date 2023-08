Ρωσία: Συντριβή ρωσικού μαχητικού Su-30 στο Καλίνινγκραντ- Νεκροί οι δύο πιλότοι

FILE - Ukrainian air force Su-27 fighter jet is in the sky outside Slovyansk, 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the Russian border, in eastern Ukraine, on, April 15, 2014. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a “desperate” plea to the United States to help Kyiv get more warplanes to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Alexander Ermochenko, File)