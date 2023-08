Φουκουσίμα – Απόρριψη λυμάτων: Το Τόκιο καταγγέλλει παρενοχλήσεις από την Κίνα

FILE - The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, damaged by a massive March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, is seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, northeastern Japan, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. For the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, managing the ever-growing radioactive water held in more than 1,000 tanks has been a safety risk and a burden since the meltdown in March 2011. The start of treated wastewater release Thursday marked a milestone for the decommissioning, which is expected to take decades. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)