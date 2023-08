Ουκρανία: Aπελευθέρωσε τον «στρατηγικό» οικισμό Ρομπότινε

FILE - A man removes a Ukrainian flag after seizure of the base in Novofedorivka, Crimea, Saturday, March 22, 2014. The Crimean Peninsula's balmy beaches have been vacation spots for Russian czars and has hosted history-shaking meetings of world leaders. And it has been the site of ethnic persecutions, forced deportations and political repression. Now, as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 18th month, the Black Sea peninsula is again both a playground and a battleground. (AP Photo, File)