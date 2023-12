Φιλιππίνες: Σεισμός 7,6 βαθμών στο νησί Μιντανάο – Προειδοποίηση για «καταστροφικό τσουνάμι»

This undated photo provided by Western Mindanao Command (WESMINCOM) Armed Forces of the Philippines Saturday, April 6, 2019, shows the island where an Indonesian hostage held by Muslim militants was rescued by Philippine troops on Friday, April 5 in Sulu province in southern Philippines. Officials said Saturday, an Indonesian hostage swam his way to freedom but another drowned while a Malaysian was shot in the back while escaping. (WESMINCOM Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP)