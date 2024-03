Συνέντευξη Ζελένσκι στην ιταλική RAI: «Ο Πούτιν προσπάθησε να με δολοφονήσει πάνω από δέκα φορές»

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, reacts during his visit a place of Russian attack at a residential area on March 2, with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, not in the picture, in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The sound of a large explosion reverberated around the Ukrainian port of Odesa as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greece's prime minister ended a tour of the war-ravaged southern city Wednesday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)