Ερευνα για Boeing 737 που πέταξε χωρίς εξωτερικό τμήμα της ατράκτου

Delta and Icelandair planes are seen through the window of a door plug area on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft awaiting inspection at the airline's facilities at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. On a Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines flight, a panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door blew open midair, forcing it to return to Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)