100 βιβλία για το 2022 από τους New York Times

Με τη χρονιά να μετράει πλέον αντίστροφα, τα πανταχού μέσα κάνουν τις δικές τους αποτιμήσεις για το 2022 και το αποτύπωμα που άφησαν οι τελευταίοι (σχεδόν) 12 μήνες στον πολιτισμό, την ποπ κουλτούρα και τον κόσμο γύρω μας.

Οι New York Times δημοσίευσαν τώρα μία λίστα με 100 βιβλία που ξεχώρισαν από τη φετινή χρονιά οι συντάκτες του New York Times Book Review. Τίτλοι που καλύπτουν τη λογοτεχνία, την ποίηση, την επιστήμη, την ιστορία, ενώ δεν λείπουν και οι αυτοβιογραφίες.

Η πλήρης λίστα των βιβλίων (που δημοσιεύτηκε χωρίς αξιολογική σειρά) έχει ως εξής:

Abdulrazak Gurnah – «Afterlives»

Ada Calhoun – «Also A Poet»

Adam Hochschild – «American Midnight»

Walter Russell Mead – «The Arc of the Covenant»

Nell Zink – «Avalon»

Harini Nagendra – «The Bangalore Detectives Club»

Roger Reeves – «Best Barbarian»

Randall Kenan – «Black Folk Could Fly»

Ling Ma – «Bliss Montage»

Olga Tokarczuk – «The Books of Jacob»

David Quammen – «Breathless»

Jennifer Egan – «The Candy House»

Graeme Macrae Burnet – «Case Study»

Dung Kai-cheung – «A Catalog of Such Stuff as Dreams Are Made On»

Claire-Louise Bennett – «Checkout 19»

Darryl Pinkney – «Come Back In September»

Ali Smith – «Companion Piece»

Margo Jefferson – «Constructing a Nervous System»

Silvia Moreno-Garcia – «The Daughter of Doctor Moreau»

Ashley Poston – «The Dead Romantics»

Banana Yoshimoto – «Dead-End Memories»

Dan Bouk – «Democracy’s Data»

Barbara Kingsolver – «Demon Copperhead»

James Hannaham – «Didn’t Nobody Give A Shit What Happened to Carlotta»

Percival Everett – «Dr. No»

Kate Beaton – «Ducks»

Chloe Cooper Jones – «Easy Beauty»

Elif Batuman – «Either/Or»

Kaitlyn Tiffany – «Everything I Need I Get From You»

Gary Indiana – «Fire Season»

Grace Ellis & Hannah Templer – «Flung Out of Space»

Jenny Tinghui Zhang – «Four Treasures of the Sky»

Namwali Serpell – «The Furrows»

Beverly Cage – «G-Man»

Annie Ernaux – «Getting Lost»

K-Ming Chang – «Gods of Want»

Kerri K. Greenidge – «The Grimkes»

Matthew F. Delmont – «Half American»

Elizabeth Hand – «Hokuloa Road»

Colin Barrett – «Homesickness»

Angie Cruz – «How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water»

Ada Limon – «The Hurting Kind»

Jonathan Escoffery – «If I Survive You»

Ed Yong – «An Immense World»

Vauhini Vara – «The Immortal King Rao»

Amy Bloom – «In Love»

Louisa Lim – «Indelible City»

Dennis Duncan – «Index, a History of the»

Pekka Hämäläinen – «Indigenous Continent»

Weike Wang – «Joan Is Okay»

Mark Braude – «Kiki Man Ray»

Jing Tsu – «Kingdom of Characters»

Jean Hanff Korelitz – «The Latecomer»

Caroline Elkins – «Legacy of Violence»

Bonnie Garmus – «Lessons In Chemistry»

George Saunders – «Liberation Day»

Adam Nicolson – «Life Between the Tides»

Elizabeth Strout – «Lucy by the Sea»

Andrea Wulf – «Magnificent Rebels»

Clara Mac Cumhaill & Rachael Wiseman – «Metapyshical Animals»

Ainslie Hogarth – «Motherthing»

Jennifer Homans – «Mr. B»

Rasheed Newson – «My Government Means to Kill Me»

Morgan Talty – «Night of the Living Rez»

Dana Levin – «Now Do You Know Where You Are»

Gu Byeong-mo – «The Old Woman With the Knife»

Xochitl Gonzalez – «Olga Dies Dreaming»

Celeste Ng – «Our Missing Hearts»

Tina Brown – «The Palace Papers»

Cormac McCarthy – «The Passenger»

David Maraniss – «Path Lit by Lightning»

Hugh Eakin – «Picasso’s War»

Sheila Heti – «Pure Colour»

Gal Beckerman – «The Quiet Before»

Tess Gunty – «The Rabbit Hutch»

Jeannie Lin – «Red Blossom in Snow»

Aamina Ahmad – «The Return of Faraz Ali»

Stacy Schiff – «The Revolutionary»

Jessamine Chan – «The School for Good Mothers»

Emily St. John Mandel – «Sea of Tranquility»

James Kirchick – «Secret City»

Amy Gajda – «Seek and Hide»

Shehan Karunatilaka – «The Sevens Moons of Maali Almeida»

Mary Rodgers & Jesse Green – «Shy»

Javier Zamora – «Solito»

Elamin Abdelmahmoud – «Son of Elsewhere»

Siddhartha Mukherjee – «The Song of the Cell»

Hua Hsu – «Stay True»

Rachel Aviv – «Strangers to Ourselves»

Katherine Rundell – «Super-Infinite»

Gabrielle Zevin – «Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow»

Elizabeth Alexander – «The Trayvon Generation»

Hernan Diaz – «Trust»

Linda Villarosa – «Under the Skin»

Chris Lockhart & Daniel Mulilo Chama – «Walking the Bowl»

Fintan O’Toole – «We Don’t Know Ourselves»

Joanna Quinn – «The Whalebone Theatre»

Walt Bogdanich & Michael Forsythe – «When McKinsey Comes to Town»

Jabari Asim – «Yonder»

Akwaeke Emezi – «You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty»

Με πληροφορίες από τους New York Times.