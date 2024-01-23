Oscars 2024: 11 υποψηφιότητες για το «Poor Things», 13 το «Oppenheimer»

Το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου απέσπασε συνολικά 11 υποψηφιότητες για Οσκαρ και μάλιστα, σε σημαντικές κατηγορίες όπως αυτές για «Καλύτερη Ταινία», «Σκηνοθεσία», «Α΄Γυναικείο Ρόλο» (Εμα Στόουν), «Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο» και «Μοντάζ» (το οποίο έκανε ο Γιώργος Μαυροψαρίδης).

Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, ωστόσο, συγκέντρωσε το φιλμ «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν που διεκδικεί το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο σε 13 κατηγορίες.

Το φιλμ «Killers of the Flower Moon» του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε απέσπασε 10 υποψηφιότητες ενώ η «Barbie» της Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ, οχτώ.

Αυτή είναι η δεύτερη φορά που ένα φιλμ του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου είναι υποψήφιο για όσκαρ καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας. Το 2019, ο Γ. Λάνθιμος είχε και πάλι διεκδικήσει το Οσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας, με την ταινία του «Η Ευνοούμενη». Δεύτερη είναι και η υποψηφιότητα του Γιώργου Μαυροψαρίδη στην κατηγορία του «Μοντάζ».

H ανακοίνωση έγινε το μεσημέρι της Τρίτης με την ηθοποιό Τζαζί Μπιτζ («Joker: Folie a Deux», «Atlanta») και τον ηθοποιό Τζακ Κουέιντ («Oppenheimer», «Scream») να ανακοινώνουν τα υποψήφια φιλμ για τις 23 κατηγορίες.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Ταινία: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest

Σκηνοθεσία: Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν (Oppenheimer), Γιώργος Λάνθιμος (Poor Things), Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ (The Zone of Interest), Τζαστίν Τριέτ (Anatomy of a Fall), Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε (Killers of the Flower Moon), Γιώργος Λάνθιμος (Poor Things)

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος: Ανέτ Μπένινγκ (Nyad), Λίλι Γλάντστόουν (Killers of the Flower Moon), Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν (Maestro), Εμα Στόουν (Poor Things), Σάντρα Χούλερ (Anatomy of a Fall)

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος: Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro), Πολ Τζιαμάτι (The Holdovers), Κίλιαν Μέρφι (Oppenheimer), Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο (Rustin), Τζέφρι Ράιτ (American Fiction)

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο: American Fiction, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο: Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, May December, Past Lives

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος: Εμιλι Μπλαντ (Oppenheimer), Ντανιέλ Μπρους (The Color Purple), Αμέρικα Φερέρα (Barbie), Τζόντι Φόστερ (Nyad), Ντα’ Βιν Τζόι Ράντολφ (The Holdovers)

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος: Μαρκ Ράφαλο (Poor Things), Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζ. (Oppenheimer), Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ (Barbie), Στέρλινγκ Κ. Μπράουν (American Fiction)

Μοντάζ: Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, Oppenheimer

Φωτογραφία: El Conde, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things

Μουσική: American Fiction, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things

Κοστούμια: Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι: I’m Just Ken (Barbie), It Never Went Away (American Symphony), The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot), Wahzhazhe – A Song For My People (Killers of the Flower Moon), What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Σκηνογραφία: Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things

Διεθνής Ταινία: Io Capitano (Ιταλία), Perfect Days (Ιαπωνία), Society of the Snow (Ισπανία), The Teachers’ Lounge (Γερμανία), The Zone of Interest (Αγγλία)

Animation: The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους: Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, To kill a tiger, 20 Days in Mariupol

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους: The ABCs of Book Banning, The Barber of Little Rock, Island in Between, The Last Repair Shop, Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Ηχος: The Creator, Maestro, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, The Zone of Interest, Oppenheimer

Οπτικά Εφέ: The Creator, Godzilla: Minus One, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Napoleon, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ: Golda, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Society of the Snow

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation: Letter to a Pig, Ninety-Five Senses, Our Uniform, Pachyderme, War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Live Action: The After, Invincible, Night of Fortune, Red, White and Blue, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Η 96η τελετή απονομής των Οσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theatre Hollywood στο Λος Αντζελες την Κυριακή 10 Μαρτίου 2024, με οικοδεσπότη τον Τζίμι Κίμελ.