Δένδιας – Γκιουλέρ: Αντιφατικά μηνύματα με φόντο την επανεκκίνηση

Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Michalis Georgallas at the Cypriot Defense Ministry in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Dendias, a former foreign minister of Greece, was on his first official overseas trip to Cyprus as defense minister following the re-election of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)