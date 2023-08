Ερευνα για Ρώσο ιερέα που ευλόγησε άγαλμα του Στάλιν

Georgian WWII veteran Vakhtang Adabashvili holds a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a Victory Day at a park named after Meliton Kantaria, one of two Soviet soldiers who hoisted the Red flag on the Reichstag, the German parliamentary in Berlin in May 1945, in Tbilisi on May 9, 2023, marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)