Live: Λεπτό προς λεπτό οι εξελίξεις μετά την επίθεση του Ισραήλ στο Ιράν

Επίθεση κατά του Ιράν φέρεται να εξαπέλυσε, τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Παρασκευής, το Ισραήλ.

Israel struck Iran and there was pre-notification to the US from Tel Aviv, says Reuters news agency, citing source, and Iran says it shot down several drones and that there had been "no missile attack for now" on the country



Journalist Reza Hatami has more from Tehran pic.twitter.com/bUIhKx32Gy